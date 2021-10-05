https://www.theblaze.com/news/intruders-rural-oklahoma-home-armed-homeowner

Multiple home intruders most definitely met their match as they broke into a rural Oklahoma residence and encountered a homeowner with a gun.

What happened?

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said around 2:30 a.m. Friday a man heard multiple people breaking into his home on Backhaus Road near Guthrie, so he grabbed his gun and fired in the direction of the intruders.

After firing shots, the homeowner called 911 and said he shot an intruder inside his home, and Logan County deputies responded to the scene, the agency said.

Upon arrival, deputies found a female with gunshot wounds, and she died at the scene, OSBI added.

“[He] fired shots at the sounds he heard from the break-in,” Brook Arbeitman with OSBI told KWTV-DT. “When deputies arrived to the home, they found a deceased female.”

However, the other person or persons who broke into the home took off after hearing the gunshots, the agency said. KWTV reported that they haven’t been found.

“Two to three people,” Arbeitman added to the station. “The homeowner isn’t sure how many people were inside his home.”

Anything else?

Police told KWTV they believe the intruders left some things behind.

More from the station:

Investigators said the suspects possibly used a dirt bike to get to the scene. It stayed parked on the side of the road, mostly hidden behind a downed tree branch. Investigators loaded it into a truck and took the bike for further processing. Also left at the house was a number of tools that include varied sizes of wrenches, a battery charger, bottles of octane booster, a helmet and what looks like a cattle prod. OSBI said it the items could have been brought to be used on the dirt bike.



Image source: KWTV-DT video screenshot

The homeowner wasn’t injured, KWTV reported, adding that police said he was cooperating with investigators.

Investigators added to the station that they hope someone who lives nearby may have noticed the activity.

“Might be odd to see a vehicle or people walking around that area at that time of early morning,” Arbeitman told KWTV.

The station said that as of Friday evening no arrests had been made, and police haven’t released the woman’s name.







