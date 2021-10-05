https://www.theblaze.com/shows/relatable/jonathan-issac-vaccine-national-anthem

Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac has gone viral again, this time for not bowing to the pressure to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He makes it clear he’s not “not anti-vax,” but believes the decision to get the vaccine is a personal one.

Jonathan is an outspoken Christian who has gone viral twice for some of the political stances he has taken over the past year. Last year, he was the only player on his team to stand up during the national anthem and not to wear a “Black Lives Matter” shirt. Most recently, he’s been in the left’s crosshairs for daring to ask questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jonathan joined Allie Beth Stuckey on “Relatable” to discuss his faith and how it plays into the choices he makes. He gave his honest perspective on all the problems and propaganda surrounding COVID-19 and the vaccine. Specifically, he said he’s “pretty astounded” by the way the corporate media and the left treat “natural immunity” like an unspeakable swear word.

Jonathan also shares his encouragement for the COVID-weary: “I would just say, stay encouraged. It may feel like hopelessness but there are people who are out here that are trying their best to hold the line. And I believe that we’re going to see a great revival through this as well, as people begin to [open] their eyes.”

Disclaimer: The content of this clip does not provide medical advice. Please seek the advice of local health officials for any COVID-19 and/or COVID vaccine-related questions & concerns.

Watch the full episode of “Relatable” with Allie Beth Stuckey below:







Want more from Allie Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture and politics from a Christian, millennial perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

