Andrew Wiggins doesn’t sound too happy about being vaccinated.

The Golden State Warriors star was one of the most vocal critics in the NBA about getting vaccinated, but finally relented in order to be allowed to play home games and other games in locations with mandates. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, that doesn’t mean he’s pumped.

Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins has been vaccinated and will be available for all games this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 3, 2021

“I feel like the only option was to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA,” a clearly deflated Wiggins told the media Monday night, according to TMZ.

He also added, “It’s not something I wanted to do, but I was kind of forced to…I guess to do certain stuff, you know, to work and all that, I guess you don’t own your body. That’s what it comes down to. You want to work in society today, then I guess they make the rules on what goes in your body and what you do.”

As I’ve always said about the vaccine, I don’t care if people are vaccinated or not. I got the vaccine, I did what I wanted to do and it’s not on me to lecture anyone.

Having said that, it’s clear that Wiggins is very disappointed and concerned about the situation. That line about not owning your body is a pretty serious allegation.

I don’t care if a person is vaccinated. It makes no impact on my life. I’ll drink beer, watch football and be friends with good people, whether they’re vaccinated or not. The unvaccinated aren’t second class citizens and shouldn’t be treated as such. pic.twitter.com/29QXC60Cv1 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 29, 2021

The positive side of this situation is that Wiggins’ teammates supported him during the entire situation and Draymond Green very vocally went to bat for him.

At the end of the day, that’s all you can ask for from your teammates and friends.

Draymond Green said he won’t pressure Andrew Wiggins to get the vaccine, even if that means he will miss home games. He had a ton of thoughts on the subject. Here’s Part 1 pic.twitter.com/oogj6TILUv — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 30, 2021

Draymond Green said he won’t pressure Andrew Wiggins to get the vaccine, even if that means he will miss home games. He had a ton of thoughts on the subject. Here’s Part 2 pic.twitter.com/P9FlaqBdLx — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 30, 2021

We’ll have to see if more players relent and get vaccinated, but it’s clear this situation is far from over. As long as players continue to speak out in such blunt fashion, the NBA’s battle with players not wanting to get vaccinated will remain in the news.

