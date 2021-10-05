https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/new-lt-col-stuart-scheller-released-brig-camp-lejeune-pending-court-martial/

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller

North Carolina – Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was released from the brig at Camp Lejeune on Tuesday pending court-martial.

BREAKING: Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller has been released from the brig at Camp Lejeune, NC pending courtmartial. The USMC combat vet was taken into custody after publishing several social media posts critical of US military/gov’t leaders over Afghan withdrawal#StuartScheller — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) October 5, 2021

Scheller was thrown into the brig for daring to rebuke military leadership for surrendering to the Taliban, arming the terrorists group with $83 billion in US weapons, and stranding thousands of Americans and green card holders in the country.

When 13 American servicemen and women were slaughtered by an ISIS bomber Lt. Col. Scheller spoke out.

Scheller was placed in pre-trial confinement on September 27.

The Marine Corps has not charged Scheller yet but according to his father, “They gave him an offer that was less than honorable discharge with no pension and no benefits. It was verbal and he did not accept that.”

Last week before he was arrested and sent to the brig, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller went on a rampage against President Trump and his family on Facebook.

Scheller had this to say about President Trump and his family:

President Trump. I was told by everyone to kiss the ring because of your following and power. I refuse. While I respect your foreign policy positions, I hate how you divided the country. I don’t need or want your help. You do not have the ability to pull US together. You may even win the next election. But your generation’s time is running out. Tell your son to stop tweeting about me. Your whole family knows nothing about US or our sacrifices. I could never work with you. I’d rather sit in jail and be released with a dishonorable than make compromises in my beliefs.

