Two points . #1) New York is shutting down healthcare provider services due to lack of human resources. #2) New York’s largest healthcare provider, Northwell Health, just fired 1,400 workers for failing to take the forced vaccination. Both of these points are currently facts in New York state. – Northwell Health announced Monday that the company let go of 1,400 employees who decided not to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.
“Northwell regrets losing any employee under such circumstances, but as health care professionals and members of the largest health care provider in the state, we understand our unique responsibility to protect the health of our patients and each other,” a spokesperson for Northwell Health said in a statement. ( read more )
Last year’s healthcare heroes are this years healthcare pariahs. Go Figure.
