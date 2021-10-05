https://www.theblaze.com/news/nyc-woman-pushes-commuter-into-subway

Police are searching for a woman who was caught on surveillance video pushing another commuter into a moving subway train in New York City this week.

Authorities said the woman shoved a 42-year-old woman into the northbound train at the 42nd street and 7th avenue station near Times Square about 8:15 a.m. Monday morning, according to WNBC-TV.

The woman, who immediately fled the scene, can be see standing up from a bench and abruptly shoving the woman in the back right as the train began zipping by as a crowd of people stood around them. Investigators said the suspect and the victim did not appear to exchange words before the attack.

Fortunately, the victim did not fall into the tracks. She did, however, smack her face against the side of the car before falling backward onto the platform, investigators noted.

WABC-TV reported that the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to her face and legs.







Search For Suspect Behind Subway Push



www.youtube.com



Detectives reportedly canvassed the scene and talked to witnesses for clues about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts. They hope the surveillance video, which clearly shows the suspect’s face, will lead to an arrest.

The New York City Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information about the suspect. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored bandana, a black shirt, and beige pants. She is believed to be in her 30s.

Witnesses described the harrowing scene as a reminder that subways can be dangerous places and that people need to constantly be aware of their surroundings.

“It looked malicious,” commuter Alejandro DeJesus said. “That’s scary. That could happen to anybody when you least expect it.”

Another commuter said, “This is like what it used to be like in the ’80s.”

“Do I feel safe? I’m guarded,” another added in conversation with WCBS-TV. “When I’m on the subway platform I make sure that I am ready to grab something.”

Subway pushings are surprisingly common in New York City. WABC reported that there have been 20 pushings so far in 2021 compared to 17 at this time last year.

