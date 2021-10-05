https://www.foxnews.com/us/nyc-subway-shoving-times-square-attack

New York City police said Tuesday that an arrest was made in connection to an unprovoked attack caught on camera at a Times Square subway station a day earlier, where a female assailant was seen getting up from a bench and shoving another woman into a moving train during the morning commute.

Anthonia Egegbara, 29, from Queens, New York, was charged with attempted murder.

Disturbing video released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) on Monday shows a female suspect, believed to be in her 30s, wearing a multicolored scarf, black shirt and beige pants, getting up from a bench inside the 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue station and suddenly shoving a 42-year-old woman, who is standing off camera.

The footage shows it happened as a northbound No. 1 train was speeding into the station. The assailant then appears to calmly walk away, as several other bystanders on the platform appear relatively unaffected. Police say the 42-year-old woman did not fall onto the tracks, but rather the force of the push knocked her into the moving train before she ricocheted backward onto the platform.

She was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries to her face and legs which police said were serious but not life-threatening.

Detectives canvassed the area and interviewed witnesses, but no suspect had been found as of Monday. NYPD Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

The same NYPD officers who responded to the shoving incident were back to work hours later, canvassing both the street and below ground after reports of gunfire at the same transit hub, WNBC reported. A man in his 30s appeared to have been shot in a leg on a southbound platform.

An officer at the scene near the corner of 40th Street and Seventh Avenue told a WNBC reporter it seemed the victim inadvertently wounded himself, though the incident remains under investigation.

