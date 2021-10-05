https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/05/on-a-one-man-crusade-for-truth-and-justice-angry-former-pop-star-richard-marx-shifts-his-ire-from-scott-baio-to-maga-boy-jon-gabriel/

In case you missed it, singer Richard Marx recently got into it with actor Scott Baio:

For what it’s worth, Ricochet editor-in-chief Jon Gabriel thought that Richard might’ve wanted to maybe think about dialing it back bit.

Little did Gabriel know that that would land him in Marx’s crosshairs:

The sad thing is that this evidently is Richard Marx’s best life.

Hoooookay.

We, too, are confused.

It’s almost as if all this time, Richard Marx has been right here waiting for an opportunity to fight with Jon Gabriel.

No wonder Richard so despises Jon.

Don’t be hard on yourself, Jon. As far as we can tell, you did nothing wrong.

Heh.

Jon Gabriel is willing to let bygones be bygones. Can Richard Marx do the same?

Narrator: Richard Marx cannot let bygones be bygones.

Richard needs to log off, like, yesterday.

