https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/05/oops-ilhan-omar-accidentally-admits-she-has-no-idea-what-build-back-better-act-costs-but-youre-all-greedy-for-not-paying-for-it/

Imagine how absolutely brain dead one has to be to think someone keeping their money is greedy, and that those who want to take from them (those who did not earn it) should have the right to take it.

Not to mention we all know Rep. Ilhan Omar isn’t exactly roughing it these days.

Now, when you look at her tweet while it seems obnoxious, it doesn’t seem ‘off’, right?

There’s a reason.

Wealth of U.S. billionaires: $3.65 trillion Estimated annual cost of the Build Back Better Act: $350 billion We don’t suffer from scarcity. We suffer from greed. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 5, 2021

No, Ilhan just suffers from DERP.

So in just one decade, your proposed reconciliation bill would cost the entire net worth of every US billionaire? And that’s just one piece of legislation. How do you plan to fund everything else? — AdamInHTownTX (Let’s Go Brandon!) (@AdamInHTownTX) October 5, 2021

That was not her original tweet.

Her ORIGINAL tweet proves she has no idea how much money she’s trying to take from other people.

But we’re all GREEDY for not wanting to pay for it.

This is the tweet she deleted:

Oops:

@Ilhan says it’s going to cost $350,000,000 a year for the rest of our lives. Apparently, you Democrats suffer from lying, too. pic.twitter.com/VQ3vBpPrvw — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 5, 2021

It’s BILLIONS, Ilhan. Not MILLIONS. lol

You’d think if she expects all of those evil billionaires to foot the bill for the ‘bill’ she’d at least have the common courtesy to know how much the damn thing costs annually.

Socialists.

Wait, sorry.

Socialist DEMOCRATS.

***

