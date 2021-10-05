https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/pandora-papers-left-wing-media-tool-soros-dumb-notice/

The Washington Post, the Guardian and 150 other news outlets have obtained access to 11.9 million “confidential files” on offshore bank accounts and companies in 200 countries, melodramatically dubbed “the Pandora Papers”, the next in a series of illegal hacks released to damage certain companies and high-profile figures after the “Panama Papers” and “Paradise Papers”, among others.

Once again, the entire operation is a carefully coordinated media campaign waged for shady purposes by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), an NGO founded and funded by George Soros and the Open Society Foundations (2017: $400,000; 2018: $1.5 million; 2019: $25,000).

ICIJ was founded by the Open Society funded Center for Public Integrity 1997 and has formally been independent since 2017. According to InfluenceWatch, “the Center for Public Integrity has received contributions from a number of left-leaning foundation funders including the Ford Foundation, Omidyar Network Fund, Foundation to Promote Open Society, Knight Foundation, and MacArthur Foundation.”

While the “Pandora Papers” have so far produced little evidence of any real crimes being committed, the real question is, when will international finance authorities start examining the dubious way Soros-tied NGOs, media and “investigative journalists” manipulate markets with spurious allegations that rarely lead to any criminal convictions?

In “Secret Empires”, corruption expert Peter Schweizer (“Clinton Cash”) documents how Soros and other Obama loyalists like Tom Steyer and Marty Nesbitt parlayed their advance knowledge of Obama policy into millions in revenue. In 2009, for example, George Soros started investing $1.1 billion in “green” and “climate change” NGOs to push for tougher policy on coal and oil drilling, while at the same time shorting the affected companies and later buying them for pennies on the dollar.

When Donald Trump was unexpectedly elected President in 2016, George Soros not only lost approx. $1 billion, he also lost his exclusive access to the White House, which he has been fighting tooth and nail ever since to regain. In the meantime, however, he may have needed an alternate method of manipulating markets and reaping profits – conceivably, this may be how the idea of using illegal hacks and the Open Society network of “investigative journalists”, left-wing media and “research collectives” was born.

A series of data dumps were thus foist upon the world as sensational news stories – “Swiss Leaks”, “Lux Leaks”, the “Panama Papers” and “Paradise Papers” – usually with very little actual criminal activity behind them. Thus, the biggest victim of the so-called “Paradise Papers” was Apple Computer, which stood accused of tax evasion, which it denied, stating it had paid $35 billion in taxes in the time period concerned. In July 2020, Apple Computer was completely exonerated of the spurious claims by the Court of the European Union – not that anybody took any notice. The damage was already done.

In 2020, Soros-tied NGOs were investing massively in order to prevent the reelection of Donald Trump, perhaps raising the need for more cash in the run-up to the election. Coincidentally, on Sept. 21, 2020, ICIJ reporters Bastian Obermayer and Frederik Obermaier dropped the so-called FinCen Files, accusing Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank of shady ties to shifty characters. (Obermayer and Obermaier are also behind the plot to bring down the patriotic Austrian government 2019, and the ICIJ Pegasus Spy Software attacks on conervative governments worldwide.)

Share prices of the banks concerned tanked approx. 5% the next market day, allowing any hedge fund which happened to have any foreknowledge of the “explosive revelations” to reap a handy profit. Throughout 2020, investment firm Blackrock had taken a series of short positions in Deutsche Bank, for example. Little has come of the allegedly nefarious dealings of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank since then.

Now that the key German elections are over, the Soros-tied media network lost no time in hyping their next data dump, the “Pandora Papers”, while conspicuously failing to reveal exactly what foreknowledge Soros-related investment funds had of the upcoming “bombshell” allegations.

The so-called “investigative journalists” involved in exposing the “secrets of the global elite” of course neglect to ever examine the offshore banking practices of Soros Fund, Quantum Fund and other OSF-tied funds all located in tax shelters like Panama, the Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, or the practice of laundering money through tax-exempt NGOs which are then used to influence public policy and destroy entire companies and industries.

