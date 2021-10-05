https://thehill.com/homenews/media/575293-pence-says-he-parted-amicably-with-trump

Former Vice President Mike PenceMichael (Mike) Richard PenceBiden calls for international cooperation, but how to cooperate with China? Pence says he’s spoken to Trump ‘about a dozen times’ since inauguration Echo chamber update: What you missed if you live in a bubble MORE said late Monday that he “parted amicably” with former President Trump Donald TrumpTop US and Israeli security officials to discuss Iran, Palestinians in Washington State AG seeks meeting with TikTok CEO over ‘Slap a Teacher’ challenge On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Biden plays debt limit hardball with McConnell MORE at the end of their terms in January.

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityGrisham: Graham ‘was using Trump to mop up the freebies like there was no tomorrow’ Advisers telling Trump to wait to announce 2024 campaign: report Grisham says it was ‘mistake’ to work for Trump MORE, Pence was asked about his relationship with the former president amid their disagreements about certifying the 2020 election on Jan. 6.

“Look, you can’t spend almost five years in a political foxhole with somebody without developing a strong relationship,” Pence said.

Trump repeatedly pressured Pence into blocking the results of the 2020 election when Congress certified them on Jan. 6. During the count, a mob of Trump’s supporters breached the Capitol, leading to a delay of the certification.

Congress would ultimately certify President Biden Joe BidenTop US and Israeli security officials to discuss Iran, Palestinians in Washington On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Biden plays debt limit hardball with McConnell Highway bill’s long and winding road MORE’s Electoral College victory once the Capitol was secured.

Pence told Hannity that Jan. 6 “was a tragic day in the history of our Capitol,” and that after the complex was secured, “we finished our work.”

“The president and I sat down a few days later and talked through all of it,” he added. “I can tell you that we parted amicably at the end of the administration, and we have talked a number of times since we both left office.”

Pence also said he is focused on the future, noting that he has campaigned for GOP gubernatorial candidates and has been helping Republicans seeking House and Senate seats in 2022.

This isn’t the first time Pence has said that he and Trump have been on good terms since leaving office.

Late last month, Pence said on the “Ruthless” podcast that he and Trump have spoken “about a dozen times” since President Biden was sworn in.

