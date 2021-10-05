https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/05/president-biden-shares-a-video-produced-by-the-white-house-that-highlights-his-own-incoherent-mask-usage/

As we and others have pointed out time and time again, when President Joe Biden wears a mask and when he doesn’t is just plain incoherent:

With that said, here’s Biden sharing a video produced by the White House that highlights this incoherence:

And we’r still waiting for someone to please explain why he’s masked up with the mascots. . .

. . .and not while meeting in close quarters with dozens of people:

Like we said: INCOHERENT!

