Pro-life activists were confronted with violence and hate speech at the Women’s Marches Saturday.
Students for Life of America organized counter-protests at 24 of the 50 Women’s Marches that spanned the country, after being uninvited for not supporting abortion.
“These pre-born female lives go unrepresented at a March like this,” Michele Hendrickson, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Students for Life, said. “Pro-life women are coming out here to make a statement and say that the abortion industry is lying to these women, selling them a lie that women need abortion to succeed, and we know that that’s just not true.” In Colorado, attendees of the march circled five pro-life protesters who had to be escorted to safety by security. Christine Yeargin, a pro-life influencer and protester at the Colorado march, called the behavior “demonic” on her Instagram before her post was removed for “hate speech.”
Grace Rykaczewski, a Students Spokesperson for Students for Life, was protesting the march in Washington D.C. with […]
