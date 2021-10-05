https://noqreport.com/2021/10/05/project-veritas-undercover-highlights-three-pfizer-scientists-basically-our-organization-is-run-on-covid-money-now/

Are these not truly fascinating times.

PDJT has truly drained “ The Swamp”

“ Big Pharma” and the medical establishment being close to the worst IMO

The political establishment of both parties, the lying MSM, “ Big Tech” , much of the military hierarchy, the judiciary, the education system, the election frauds,

etc.etc.

We are awake, and we are furious the “cold anger “Sundance speaks of has gone “hot” with me.

Our town of 25,000 or so likely has no more than 100 individuals that are Black.While on our morning walk today I dropped into a store upon exiting I noticed a Black lady excitedly talking to my wife. I listened as two got quite animated.They were discussing masks. Well the lady was so excited that my wife wasn’t wearing a mask.Well I chimed the three of us had a terrific 20 minute or so exchange of pleasantries and a mutual sharing of our disgust at everything that’s going on, and more significantly why.I had her search Thomas Sowell while with us, she had not heard of him but was huge Candace Owen fan. She was so excited and was going to read up on him.Folks up here in a sleepy Southern British Columbia […]