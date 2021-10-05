https://noqreport.com/2021/10/05/prosecutors-release-5-suspects-in-deadly-gang-shootout-with-no-charges-citing-mutual-combat/

Over the weekend, Illinois prosecutors released without charge five men connected to a deadly gang-related shootout in Chicago, citing a lack of evidence and the legal term “mutual combat” as justification.

The shootout took place Friday morning between two factions of the Four Corner Hustlers gang — the “Body Snatchers” and the “Jack Boys” — at a single-family home in Austin, a community of Chicago’s West Side. The shootout left one gang member dead and two wounded, according to a police report and law enforcement source, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The source said that police sought to charge all five suspects with a pair of felonies — first-degree murder and aggravated battery. But by Sunday morning, a police spokesperson announced that all suspects had “been released without charges.”

Later, Cristina Villareal, a spokesperson for the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, explained that the prosecutors “determined that the evidence was insufficient to meet our burden of proof to approve felony charges.”

Though Villareal didn’t detail what specific evidence the prosecutors would need to file the charges, the Sun-Times found that the police report “framed the state’s attorney’s office’s decision to decline charges in a different light: ‘Mutual combatants was cited as the reason for […]