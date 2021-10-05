https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/05/rebekah-jones-take-on-florida-first-lady-casey-desantis-breast-cancer-diagnosis-is-pretty-much-what-youd-expect-from-a-narcissist-psychopath/

In case you missed it, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced yesterday that his beloved wife Casey has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

DeSantis foe Rebekah Jones, to her credit, expressed her well wishes for Casey DeSantis. Unfortunately, DeSantis foe Rebekah Jones couldn’t do it without making herself look like a petty jerk.

Twitter’s resident Rebekah Jones watcher Max Nordau shared Jones’ Facebook post about Mrs. DeSantis:

Missed it by that much, Rebekah. You almost had it. But you had to throw down the victim card — and lie while doing so.

What a piece of work.

Just an absolute piece of work.

How gross. But we’ve come to expect nothing else from Rebekah Jones.

