https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/05/report-players-on-the-jacksonville-jaguars-laughed-at-urban-meyer-after-he-apologized-to-them/

It’s pretty clear from this statement from Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan that head coach Urban Meyer is on the hot seat over the fallout from the video of him at a bar with a woman who is not his wife that we told you about on Sunday.

“Now, he must regain our trust and respect,” Khan said in a statement released by the team:

But that’s not the worst of it for Meyer. According to reporter Michael Silver, Meyer is on the verge of losing the locker room and some players even laughed at him after he apologized.

“He has zero credibility in that stadium,” one player told Silver:

THREAD 1) The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville has reached a crisis point, especially in the locker room. One player told me, ‘He has zero credibility in that stadium. He had very little to begin with.’ — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 5, 2021

And they’re pissed that Meyer canceled team meetings on Monday to deal with the fallout:

2) Players were particularly put off by the fact that Meyer canceled Monday’s team meeting, as he dealt with the uproar over the videos of him and a young woman getting cozy in that Ohio bar. ‘He even canceled the team meeting. He was too scared,’ a player said. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 5, 2021

They also reportedly didn’t believe his apology:

3) Instead Meyer ‘only apologized to position groups individually.’ He portrayed the woman in the videos as a random person who was ‘just there dancing.’ Suffice it to say, his audience was highly skeptical. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 5, 2021

And “everyone started dying laughing” after he left the room:

4) Said one player: ‘We looked at him like, WTF? Right when he left everyone started dying laughing. And he knew it.’ — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 5, 2021

Now let’s see if he lasts the week:

5 Bottom line, said the player: ‘It’s bad. I don’t know how he’s gonna function.’ — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 5, 2021

***

Related:

ICYMI==> Urban Meyer’s wife responds to a photo from his night out at a bar https://t.co/Be03FCqO9T — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 4, 2021

Urban Meyer explains events that led to viral pics & video at a bar with woman who isn’t his wife https://t.co/1fJ8xStLbA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 4, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

