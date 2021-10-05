https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/05/report-players-on-the-jacksonville-jaguars-laughed-at-urban-meyer-after-he-apologized-to-them/

It’s pretty clear from this statement from Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan that head coach Urban Meyer is on the hot seat over the fallout from the video of him at a bar with a woman who is not his wife that we told you about on Sunday.

“Now, he must regain our trust and respect,” Khan said in a statement released by the team:

But that’s not the worst of it for Meyer. According to reporter Michael Silver, Meyer is on the verge of losing the locker room and some players even laughed at him after he apologized.

“He has zero credibility in that stadium,” one player told Silver:

And they’re pissed that Meyer canceled team meetings on Monday to deal with the fallout:

They also reportedly didn’t believe his apology:

And “everyone started dying laughing” after he left the room:

Now let’s see if he lasts the week:

