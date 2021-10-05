Seven GOP senators introduced legislation Tuesday to create a special committee that would investigate the bungled military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said the rapid withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in August resulted in the deaths of 13 service members and left hundreds of Americans stranded in the country, along with billions of military equipment that fell into the hands of the Taliban.

“The American people deserve answers and the Biden administration seems determined to prevent us from getting them,” Hawley said in a statement Tuesday. “We need a select committee investigation and public hearings to get to the bottom of this debacle and hold officials accountable.”

VETERANS AFFAIRS SUICIDE HOTLINE RECEIVED MORE THAN 35,000 CALLS DURING AFGHANISTAN EVACUATION

Scott called the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw rapidly from Afghanistan “misguided and dangerous,” and he said the select panel is needed to bring accountability.

Hawley and Scott said the panel should be bipartisan and should include lawmakers from both the House and the Senate.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Democrats, who control both chambers, are all but certain to ignore the legislation.

Senate Democratic leaders have steered clear of criticizing President Joe Biden over the withdrawal and praised him for the decision to end U.S. involvement in Afghanistan after two decades.

In addition to Hawley and Scott, GOP Sens. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Steve Daines of Montana, and Mike Braun of Indiana sponsored the bill.