https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/revealed-democrats-hiding-50000-year-journalist-tax-credit-in-infrastructure-bill/

WASHINGTON, DC- In a development which should surprise no one, House Democrats are seeking to reward the mainstream media for their assistance over the past several years by including a $50,000 per year tax break hidden deep inside the ridiculously named $3.5 trillion “infrastructure” plan, the Washington Times reports.

WATCH NOW: @RealHarisAlic from the @WashTimes explains the $50,000 journalist tax credit hidden in the MASSIVE budget #reconciliation bill and the possibility of media collusion if it passes. #ampFW pic.twitter.com/Vqb4Sx0DuE — FreedomWorks (@FreedomWorks) September 30, 2021

The discovery has Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) accusing Democrats of “media collusion.”

Johnson stated, and rightfully so that the tax credit buried in the bill would in essence create an “improper relationship” between the federal government and the mainstream media, a relationship which Johnson says could be exploited for the purpose of spreading propaganda.

“Not only is this proposal a grotesque waste of taxpayer money,” Johnson said, “it would be a dangerous precedent of government collusion with the media. Biden’s collusion with the press has already caused enough damage to freedom of speech and freedom of the press.”

The interesting fact is that former President Donald Trump was impeached for “collusion” with Russia, which ended up being nothing but a hoax, but Biden and the Democrats colluded last year with the mainstream media and tech tyrants to sway last year’s presidential election.

The House Ways and Means Committee’s Democrats included the tax credit as part of the mammoth 881-page proposal which will fully fund Biden’s grotesque, bloated spending spree.

Under the proposal, so-called “local news” outlets would receive a quarterly tax credit, “equal to 40%” of a journalist’s wages up to a cap of $12,500 per quarter, or $50,000 per year. The bill isn’t exactly a priority for taxpayers:

Nineteen percent (19%) of voters favor a proposal providing a tax credit of up to $50,000 for print and online journalists. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 54% are opposed, and 27% are not sure. pic.twitter.com/fbXwoDNOxU — James Robert White (@JRW_in_the_Keys) September 29, 2021

That proposal would take place in the first year, with subsequent years “dropping” to 30% of a journalist’s wages per quarter.

The plan is to let the tax credit expire after five years unless Congress decides to renew it, however as we have learned over the years once Congress passes a handout it’s reluctant to pull it back. According to the Joint Committee on Taxation, the credit would set taxpayers back over $1.3 billion through 2031.

Republicans slammed the proposal, saying that it is basically a giveaway to the “mainstream news media,” which strongly favors Democrats and takes great pleasure in excoriating Republicans.

“Freedom of the press does not contemplate government funding of it,” Johnson said.

Republicans also don’t know what criteria would be used by the federal government to define what defines a “local news outlet,” and therefore who is eligible.

As it is written, any “local newspaper publisher” (are there still “newspapers?”) that serves “the needs of a regional or local community and who employs no more than 750 employees” would be eligible under the program. Under that criterion, newspapers which have a national reach might also be covered.

Democrats as expected dispute such claims, saying the bill is a means to support local news outlets, in particular those which have seen ad revenues drop due to the (government) restrictions (imposed) during the pandemic.

Local journalism is a bedrock pillar of communities across the United States,” said Rep. Anne Kirkpatrick, an Arizona Democrat who helped write the tax credit.

“Unfortunately, journalistic endeavors throughout the country face major economic struggles that put the future of many publications in serious jeopardy.”

This isn’t the first time Kirkpatrick has introduced the bill, having done so numerous times with the backing of Democratic leadership and the usual suspect busybody groups such as the AFL-CIO. Despite that support, the bill has never advanced primarily due to Republican opposition.

That may not necessarily work this time because the Democrats have included this ridiculous tax credit buried deep within the spending package, where it is likely to be overlooked because let’s face it, nobody’s reading a 1,000-page behemoth. This is especially true because Democrats are attempting to use reconciliation to push the bill through, which only requires a simple majority.

Fortunately for Republicans, two Democrats—Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kirsten Sinema (D-AZ) have vowed to oppose the bill due to its astronomical size. We’ll see if the actually hold their ground.

Do you want to join our private family of first responders and supporters? Get unprecedented access to some of the most powerful stories that the media refuses to show you. Proceeds get reinvested into having active, retired and wounded officers, their families and supporters tell more of these stories. Click to check it out.

For more on other “goodies” inside the “infrastructure” package, we invite you to read our prior reporting.

DIG DEEPER

WASHINGTON, DC- As always, the devil is in the details. The political class, particularly Democrats, are famous for sneaking language into omnibus bills which, were they presented as a lone bill would go down in flames.

Examples of this include the coronavirus “relief” packages which included money for a bridge to nowhere in New York, money for the Kennedy Center which at the time had been closed for a year and laid off its staff, and for Planned Parenthood, which murders millions of kids a year.

With that in mind, keep an eye on this so-called “infrastructure” bill, which we are told includes an amnesty program for illegals deep inside.

Breitbart News, citing a Miami Herald story tells us that Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) is pressing Kamala Harris and Joe Biden to support such a scheme. The outlet said that Menendez is pressing Harris to get behind the plan proposed by Senate Democrats which would sneak the amnesty provisions into an infrastructure bill.

Keep in mind that Democrats have threatened to use the legislative process known as “reconciliation” to pass such a bill, which would only require a simple majority to pass. Since Biden (as well as Congress) clearly didn’t receive any kind of a mandate last November, they simply do not have the support from the American people to pass any type of amnesty bill.

From the Herald:

“Sen. Bob Menendez pressed Vice President Kamala Harris in a private meeting this week to include a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants in legislation that includes the Biden administration’s infrastructure proposal. [Emphasis added]

“Menendez, who is a lead sponsor in Congress of President Joe Biden’s immigration agenda, made a ‘big push’ to Harris on Tuesday to include a citizenship measure in emerging infrastructure legislation, according to a participant in the meeting. A spokesperson for the New Jersey Democrat confirmed that characterization. [Emphasis added]

…

Menendez would like to see the immigration proposal attached to any bill that lawmakers and Biden decide to move forward, his spokesperson said.” [Emphasis added]

Menendez isn’t the only one who is trying to slide amnesty into any infrastructure bill. According to the Associated Press (AP) this past week, communist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as well as Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee are also working on an infrastructure plan that would give amnesty to:

Illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for the DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] program

Illegal aliens considered “essential” to the American economy

Illegal aliens enrolled in Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) told the AP that he was “optimistic.”

Among those lobbying Democrats to push for amnesty include super-geek Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us, which lobbies for an unlimited number of foreign workers to come to the US to take white-collar American jobs, ostensibly for a lot less money than American workers would make.

Reports are that last month, FWD.us hired a former assistant Senate parliamentarian who would develop a scheme for Democrats which would allow passing of amnesty for illegal aliens through the reconciliation process, which is typically only allowed for budget items.

Democrats, as well as some RINO House Republicans also have the support of a coalition of amnesty hawks, including former President George W. Bush, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable and a number of Koch brothers-backed organizations; in other words, a veritable who’s who of deep state actors.

According to research by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, the already current immigration levels are driving down U.S. wages and have redistributed around $500 billion away from America’s blue-collar and middle class and directing it toward employers and new arrivals.

In other words, why do Republicans keep supporting big business, especially in light of recent revelations that major corporations are actively undermining efforts to secure our elections, and now apparently are also actively working to open our borders to anyone who decides they want to come here, apparently including gang bangers and foreign terrorists.

In addition to the above research, economist Christoph Albert, in a peer-reviewed research piece noted that “as immigrants accept lower wages, they are preferably chosen by firms and therefore have higher job finding rates than natives, consistent with evidence found in U.S. data.”

Albert’s research also found that immigration “raises competition” for native-born Americans working in the U.S. labor market.

Currently, 1.2 million legal immigrants are given green cards annually so they can permanently settle in the U.S. Also, 1.4 million foreign nationals annually receive visas to take American jobs, in addition to hundreds of thousands (and now probably higher) that enter the U.S. annually.

Pay attention to this “infrastructure” bill. There may be a lot more in there than roads and bridges. Bet on it.

Do you want to join our private family of first responders and supporters? Get unprecedented access to some of the most powerful stories that the media refuses to show you. Proceeds get reinvested into having active, retired and wounded officers, their families and supporters tell more of these stories. Click to check it out.

This past winter, Law Enforcement Today reported on Joe Biden wanting to give amnesty to millions of illegal aliens, even while millions of Americans remain unemployed. For more on that, we invite you to:

DIG DEEPER

This article contains editorial content written by a retired Chief of Police and current staff writer for Law Enforcement Today.

—

WASHINGTON, DC- As nearly four-million Americans are in the ranks of the long-term unemployed, Joe Biden wants to add millions more to the number of people looking for jobs.

That four-million number is up from 2.4 million last September, with such Americans making up 37% of the total unemployed, according to CNN Business.

According to Breitbart News, Biden’s so-called amnesty plan, which was dumped on the American people this past Thursday, would protect employers who hire illegal aliens instead of American citizens through the exclusion of the up-until-now E-Verify program.

Under Biden’s scheme, an estimated 11 to 22 million illegal aliens in the country (although a 2019 Yale University study pegged that number at nearly 30 million) would automatically gain legal status, putting them in competition with Americans kicked out of work primarily through draconian executive orders implemented by power-mad Democratic governors due to the coronavirus.

Such a scheme would also allow businesses to cut labor costs by hiring lower-skilled illegals, whom they could pay lower wages, thereby increasing their profit margins. This is one reason why such a scheme is supported by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Furthermore, any type of amnesty program would likely fuel an already untenable crisis at the southern U.S. border, with additional illegal aliens likely flooding into the country through a porous border facilitated by the Biden administration’s apparent open border policies.

Moreover, the United States already suffers from foreign nationals who are here legally on work visas who overstay those visas with little risk of enforcement, with little or no punishment to employers who allow this practice.

Biden’s new amnesty plan would also scuttle the requirement of employers to use the E-Verify system, a program that screens employment eligibility of potential new hires. Further, the rather lax current E-Verify provisions requiring current hires from the screening requirements are not included in the legislation.

The scheme allegedly plans increase penalties for employers who knowingly hire illegal aliens over American citizens, however prosecutions even under President Trump for employers and/or businesses have been rather low.

Breitbart said that despite the fact there are an estimated eight million illegal aliens holding jobs in the U.S., only 11 employers and no businesses were prosecuted in 2018. Out of that number, only three received prison time.

However the plan does increase protections for illegal aliens who are in the country and working illegally. For example, one provision ensures illegal aliens are not deported from the U.S. while a worksite enforcement investigation is underway.

However, if anyone thinks the Biden administration will deport anyone who is here illegally, that likely won’t happen if you listen to what Democrats have been saying for years.

In addition, the plan will make it easier to get so-called “U visas” to illegal aliens who claim they are the victim of labor violations.

The plan was introduced by far-left immigration dove Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and comes in the midst of a plan by Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) to nationally mandate the E-Verify program in order to protect American workers.

That proposal would agree to gradually raise the federal minimum wage over the next four years. Yes, we said Mitt Romney, who has apparently come into a rare moment of acting kind of like a Republican.

Do you want to join our private family of first responders and supporters? Get unprecedented access to some of the most powerful stories that the media refuses to show you. Proceeds get reinvested into having active, retired and wounded officers, their families and supporters tell more of these stories. Click to check it out.

Mandatory E-Verify enjoys bipartisan voter support, uniting likely voters across racial, socioeconomic and party lines.

A Rasmussen Reports weekly poll found that over 70% of likely voters agree mandatory E-Verify should become law in order to protect the U.S. labor market; amazingly, over 74% of likely Hispanic voters agreed, with under 20% of likely voters opposing the program.

Likewise, 65 percent of likely voters believe it is better for employers to raise wages and try harder to recruit the 18.2 million Americans who are already out of work as opposed to importing cheaper foreign workers.

Moreover 61 percent of likely voters told Rasmussen that the U.S. already has enough skilled talent in the domestic labor pool for employers to recruit from.

All of this comes after U.S. jobless claims rose to 861,000 for first-time claims, which reversed a few weeks of declines. That number, according to CBS News was in increase of 13,000 from the previous week.

In addition, the Labor Department said that an additional 516,000 people applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, up a staggering 174,000 from the week before.

Another sign of the Biden economic malaise showed that employers only added 49,000 jobs in January, with a total of 10 million jobs being lost due to the pandemic.

The “good news” if you want to call it that is the unemployment rate dropped from 6.7% to 6.3%, however that is widely attributed to the fact that people have stopped looking for jobs.

So as American citizens continue to suffer, Biden wants to add millions more people, illegal to the competition for already scarce jobs. It’s shamefully apparent that the President of the United States appears to put non-citizens ahead of his own people in the competition for jobs.

Biden’s America.

—

Want to make sure you never miss a story from Law Enforcement Today? With so much “stuff” happening in the world on social media, it’s easy for things to get lost.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

