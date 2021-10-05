https://www.drewberquist.com/2021/10/rumors-flying-around-social-media-about-what-really-happened-to-facebook-are-alarming/

As you likely know by now, Facebook and Instagram are down.

But more than just “down,” they’re out of play, and some are saying they’re down for the count.

Of course, when things like this happen and we don’t have a lot of information, the rumor mill really starts churning.

More from Drew Berquist

***GET ON GETTR AND FOLLOW DREW HERE***

But with that said, it’s also interesting to see different experts’ spin on what’s happening, and in terms of Facebook, some of the assessments are rather alarming.

Now, I am no techy, but the fact that Facebook has been down this long – basically the entire day thus far, is an obvious cause for concern.

Here’s what some folks are talking about online right now:

According to a couple of verified accounts on Twitter, Facebook is in some big trouble.

“so, we just got this in. sources suggesting Facebook is deleted forever. shocking if true”

so, we just got this in. sources suggesting Facebook is deleted forever. shocking if truehttps://t.co/4Pqf76dKNW pic.twitter.com/l7hBY7Ntwa — Jason Koebler (@jason_koebler) October 4, 2021

“So, someone deleted large sections of the routing….that doesn’t mean Facebook is just down, from the looks of it….that means Facebook is GONE.”

So, someone deleted large sections of the routing….that doesn’t mean Facebook is just down, from the looks of it….that means Facebook is GONE. pic.twitter.com/OCZWPD2okw — The Academy (@BenjaminEnfield) October 4, 2021

These are frighting prospects, for sure.

And check this one out from New York Times:

“JUST IN – Facebook employees reportedly can’t enter buildings to evaluate the Internet outage because their door access badges weren’t working (NYT)”

JUST IN – Facebook employees reportedly can’t enter buildings to evaluate the Internet outage because their door access badges weren’t working (NYT) — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 4, 2021

However, Facebook has a team of people who are working on it, so my guess is no matter what actually did happen, they will get it back up and running soon.

There are millions and millions of people all over the world who use Facebook for work – and without it, they’re dead in the water.

And now, this terrible incident that has impacted a lot of people’s livelihoods has sparked talk about how it’s time to break these tech giants up.

“It may be obvious when stated but it’s not obvious when unstated. Today ended the antitrust debate. No one company can have this much control over infrastructure.”

It may be obvious when stated but it’s not obvious when unstated. Today ended the antitrust debate. No one company can have this much control over infrastructure. https://t.co/Ieq80VcH2w — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 4, 2021

>>>>FOLLOW DREW CENSORSHIP-FREE ON TELEGRAM!<<<<

The scary part is, I don’t think I want the government stepping in and doing anything with “big tech” while Joe Biden is in office, do you?

This piece was written by Sophie O’Hara on October 4, 2021. It originally appeared in WayneDupree.com and is used by permission.

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Drew Berquist.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

