https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/05/screw-civility-prog-political-commentator-kyle-kulinski-doubles-down-on-justifying-following-women-he-disagrees-with-into-bathrooms/

Yesterday, progressive political commentator and talk show host Kyle Kulinski explained that Kyrsten Sinema’s skirt was too short, and that’s why she got followed into an ASU bathroom and filmed without her consent:

If you don’t wanna get followed in the bathroom maybe support the bill pic.twitter.com/9Z90fc1UCe — Secular Talk🎙 (@KyleKulinski) October 4, 2021

We screenshotted that tweet, but it appears that wasn’t necessary, as Kulinski is clearly not ashamed of it. In fact, he’s so not-ashamed of it, he’s doubling down today:

To people w/ real problems there are much more important things than civility & decorum. Medicare expansion & lower rx prices will literally save lives. Eldercare, universal pre-k, paid time off, free community college is a gamechanger. Can’t stand in the way w/ 0 consequences! — Secular Talk🎙 (@KyleKulinski) October 5, 2021

Can’t be allowed to go to the bathroom without being harassed and filmed as long as there are still people who have problems! Kyrsten Sinema really should’ve known better.

Well we’re in Day 2 of “Yes as a matter of fact I am pro filming women in bathrooms.” https://t.co/Xg5sNP5rwI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 5, 2021

“Here’s why it’s okay to film women in restrooms” https://t.co/RbGFtxAJxS — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 5, 2021

Remember, ladies. Kyle Kulinski is watching you. Even in the bathroom. Especially in the bathroom.

If Kyle keeps digging he’ll eventually hit a bathroom where he can film someone who disagrees with him https://t.co/xp0pOMCNOj pic.twitter.com/B6K1jqXi0d — MicDre (@dremicdre) October 5, 2021

Keep tweeting through it, my dude. I’m sure you’ll eventually get out. — Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) October 5, 2021

Maybe the worst part of all this is that Kyle thinks there’s absolutely nothing wrong with what he’s advocating for.

Everyone believes implementing their political goals would save lives. Most still don’t harass women on the toilet or condone it, because we aren’t tremendous assholes. https://t.co/KQ6gadaV7N — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) October 5, 2021

Being on the side of following women into the restroom to harass them and filming it is certainly not a side I’ll ever be on, but hey, you do your thing https://t.co/ugOXWPvSwX — Unmasked and Unhinged (@BisonBlood) October 5, 2021

Kyle Kulinski’s thing is being a predatory creep, evidently.

Translation :

” Do what I tell you to do or else I’m justified doing anything to you until then “ — Surface (@toaster_tiny) October 5, 2021

They always believe they’re justified. https://t.co/5M152oxR2z — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 5, 2021

Terrorists always think they’re justified in their terrorism. https://t.co/5UxGW9D90G — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 5, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

