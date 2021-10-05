https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/05/sen-josh-hawley-calls-merrick-garlands-memo-to-the-fbi-a-deliberate-attempt-to-chill-parents-from-showing-up-at-school-board-meetings/

As Twitchy reported Monday, just days after the National School Boards Association asked the Biden administration to look into angry parents as possible “domestic terror” threats, Attorney General Merrick Garland sent a memo to the FBI directing it to coordinate with local law enforcement “to facilitate the discussion of strategies for addressing threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff, and … open dedicated lines of communication for threat reporting, assessment, and response.”

Sen. Josh Hawley questioned Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco about that memo Tuesday, and told her, “if this isn’t a deliberate attempt to chill parents from showing up at school board meetings … I don’t know what is.”

We’ve seen that and more in action: in notorious Loudon County, Virginia, the school board shut down public comment and the sheriff declared the meeting an unlawful gathering, arresting two who refused to leave. There was no violence or threats — it’s on video.

