As Twitchy reported earlier, Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen testified before Congress Tuesday, noting that for the five hours it was offline Monday, “Facebook wasn’t used to deepen divides, destabilize democracies, and make young girls and women feel bad about their bodies.” She sounds a lot more like a lobbyist than a whistleblower, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand bought it. Gillibrand now wants the creation of a new regulatory body — the Data Protection Agency — to hold Facebook accountable for pushing misinformation.

.@FrancesHaugen is right – we need a dedicated regulatory agency to hold Facebook and other Big Tech companies accountable for how their algorithms push misinformation and how our data is used and misused for their profit. We need a Data Protection Agency. pic.twitter.com/TAqnuwE41s — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (@gillibrandny) October 5, 2021

No, we do not. — ISMV Star Fortress – Left the Bubble. (@StarFortress) October 5, 2021

This is a terrible idea. — Stephen W. Hudson (@StephenWHudson1) October 5, 2021

Kristen Gillibrand and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad idea. — Drinky McSipSip (@DrinkyMcSipsip) October 5, 2021

She is a citizen, she can believe whatever she wants to believe. Go find your local officials and work with them. Scare tactics like this just expose ppl for being frauds. This was the setup all along. Get bent. — CraigZ456 (@ZachhhZachhh) October 5, 2021

Amazing how they arrived at this outcome so quickly. Muy eficiente. — Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) October 5, 2021

Lady. I just want some ranch. — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) October 5, 2021

So the government regulatory agency will effectively be policing my speech. No. — Daniel Lee (@granitesentry) October 5, 2021

Nope. We see the scam, you know. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) October 5, 2021

She is a person hoping for a cushy government job, in an administration hoping to police individual thought. Two other FB whistleblowers have already come out to Project Veritas – there is nothing new about her except her talking points line up with Biden’s. — Tiffany Kearney (@Tiffkearney) October 5, 2021

You people are so bad at this. 🤣 The collusion between Democrats, the media, and Big Tech is so glaringly obvious, only an idiot wouldn’t notice it. — steadybacon (@steadybacon1) October 5, 2021

The federal government wants to be the overlord and decider of what is true or false on social media. And also head of the Inquisition against those who spread heresy and wrongthink. What can even possibly go wrong? https://t.co/QcBjM8VwzJ — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 5, 2021

Here’s how to tell if this is a good idea: Would you support it if one of Donald Trump’s golf buddies were put in charge? https://t.co/0ELi3tW79r — Paultergeist Squirmin (@PaulMSherman) October 5, 2021

Get rekt. — Scott Dourque 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@NotBruinOregon) October 5, 2021

Speaking of misinformation:

Did You Know: Frances Haugen was part of Facebook’s Civil Integrity team in 2020 That means she was part of the team that censored the Hunter Biden story — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 5, 2021

Related:

Whistleblower says Facebook wasn’t destabilizing democracies while it was down Monday https://t.co/4OoXhiZ6d8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 5, 2021

