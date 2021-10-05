https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/05/sen-kirsten-gillibrand-thinks-we-need-a-dedicated-regulatory-agency-to-police-facebook-for-misinformation/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen testified before Congress Tuesday, noting that for the five hours it was offline Monday, “Facebook wasn’t used to deepen divides, destabilize democracies, and make young girls and women feel bad about their bodies.” She sounds a lot more like a lobbyist than a whistleblower, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand bought it. Gillibrand now wants the creation of a new regulatory body — the Data Protection Agency — to hold Facebook accountable for pushing misinformation.

Speaking of misinformation:

