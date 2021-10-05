https://noqreport.com/2021/10/05/sen-kyrsten-sinema-just-got-harassed-in-public-by-leftist-protesters-again/

immigration activist accosts Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on an airplane about supporting President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. These virtue-signaling leftists just can’t get enough of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ). Just one day after they harassed the lawmaker in a public restroom at Arizona State University (ASU) where she is a lecturer, they showed up at the airport from which she was flying back to Washington, D.C. to continue their absurd antics.

Video footage posted on social media shows the lawmaker walking through the airport as protesters holding signs followed her. One of the signs read “Don’t Sink Our Bill.” REPORT: U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema now being stalked and harassed in the airport after being followed into women’s restroom. pic.twitter.com/AobAOqyZ5L — New Granada (@NewGranada1979) October 5, 2021 But it didn’t stop there. One of the immigration activists even confronted her while she was on the plane. This encounter was not as aggressive as what happened the day before. Karina Ruiz filmed herself asking the senator to pass Biden’s bill, which would provide a pathway to citizenship for at least 8 million illegal immigrants. Sinema stalked and harassed by protestors on her flight pic.twitter.com/Q5cPFGH38t — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 4, 2021 […]