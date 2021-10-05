Fansidea Custom made fan favorite Jerseys starting at $24.99 with

In a follow-up to activists cornering Senator Sinema in a restroom stall over the weekend, someone on the Arizona Senator’s flight to DC filmed herself approaching Sinema’s plane seat to ask more questions.

The video was posted by the Arizona Dream Act Coalition.

Message from Karina – I am a DACA recipient from Arizona who volunteered to help elect Sen. Sinema. I asked her to follow through on her promises to immigrants in Arizona and support citizenship through reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/iw4nsrI2v7 — ADAC (@TheADAC) October 4, 2021

“Senator. Hello, how are you? Sorry I’m just… I’m Karina. I don’t know if you remember me. I just wanted to know if you could commit, as my Senator, if you can commit to passing a reconciliation that could provide a pathway to citizenship for immigrants. We have been waiting for this for too long. I just need to know if you can commit to passing a budget reconciliation that could include immigration and citizenship for people to be protected. Like me and many others.”

The whole time so far, Sinema is looking down and not at this Karina person who approached her.

“Can you commit to that, Senator?” Karina asks. “I’m just [asking?] a simple question.”

The next section is inaudible. Senator Sinema tried to say something, but all we can hear is Karina saying “my dad passed away last year.”

“I don’t want to disturb you but at the same time I just want to see if I could get a commitment from you, Senator. This is my life and the life of millions in the line, I’d just like to hear from you.”

Sinema looks away from Karina without answering.

“Can we get a commitment from you to get a pathway to citizenship? […] To protect me and millions like me. Can I get a commitment from you?”

Sinema sits looking down in silence.

“Alright Senator. I see that you don’t want to respond, thank you for your time.”

Protesters also waited for Sen. Sinema to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema just arrived at DCA, where a small number of protestors were waiting. They asked her what she would cut from the larger human infrastructure package. Sinema did not answer. pic.twitter.com/4EXCGDxwIl — Kyle Stewart (@KyleAlexStewart) October 4, 2021