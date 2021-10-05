https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/senator-josh-hawley-calls-doj-trying-sic-fbi-parents-livid-school-boards/

Senator Josh Hawley rose to the challenge today and excoriated Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco for Attorney General Garland Merrick’s order for the FBI and US Attorneys to investigate parents who “harass or intimidate” members of school boards.

If I did not know better I would be thinking that a secret cabal of Trump supporters are paying Biden and his team to propose one stupid, insane policy after another. This move by AG Merrick has nothing to do with actual attacks and threats against school administrators. It is pure politics:

Garland fired off his memo days after the National School Boards Association (NSBA) claimed in a letter to President Biden that “America’s public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat,” as parents grow frustrated with mask mandates being imposed on their children and critical race theory being injected into their curricula.

And this will enrage every parent with a brain in their head and love for their child. Tucker Carlson, as expected, stepped up to the plate and flayed the Biden Administration for this attempt to intimidate parents who keen to fight the encroaching communist ideology that is supplanting America’s traditions and values.

There is a silver lining–Biden’s repeated embrace of wrong-headed policies that assault the majority of Americans who still love this country is making Demented Joe more unpopular with each passing day.

