Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) slammed the activists who illegally entered her Arizona State University classroom and followed her and students into the restroom.

President Biden told reporters it’s “part of the process,” but Sinema called it “inappropriate” in a lengthy statement posted on Twitter.

“Yesterday, several individuals disrupted my class at Arizona State University. After deceptively entering a locked, secure building, these individuals filmed and publicly posted videos of my students without their permission — including footage taken of both my students and I using a restroom,” Sinema said.

“Yesterday’s behavior was not legitimate protest,” she added. “It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to close university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom.”

