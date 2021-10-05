https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/615d9dd02817c57bc71ca52d
Alex Jones of Infowars made a special broadcast on Monday night regarding an explosive video of Fauci with HHS officials and other health experts discussing how to enforce Universal Flu Vaccination in…
On Monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D-Ill.) issued a surprising public rebuke of Cook County’s State Attorney Kim Foxx (D-Ill.), after Foxx refused to……
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is now actively reviewing its prior handling of agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) who failed to act on……
Germany has agreed to further compensate around 6,500 Holocaust survivors who suffered under the Nazi regime, including those who experienced the World War II siege of Leningrad and other groups impac…
On Tuesday, a county judge in Missouri ruled against a plan by the city council of Kansas City to defund its own police department, according to The Hill….