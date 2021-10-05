https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/shootout-on-tucson-amtrak-platform-dea-agent-killed/
DEA special agent was killed Monday when a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on an Amtrak train in Tucson.
Video from the Amtrak Station in #Tucson. The first shots were fired inside the train. A police officer and K9 responded, entering the train where they were met by the suspect, who shot at the officer as he sought cover. pic.twitter.com/vYyYU8kzQL
— Tucson Tomorrow (@TucsonTomorrow) October 4, 2021