FILE PHOTO: Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr and son of late former dictator Ferdinand Marcos is greeted by his supporters upon his arrival at the Supreme Court in metro Manila, Philippines April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco FILE PHOTO: Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr and son of late former dictator Ferdinand Marcos is greeted by his supporters upon his arrival at the Supreme Court in metro Manila, Philippines April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

October 5, 2021

MANILA (Reuters) – The son and namesake of late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos will file his candidacy for president in next year’s elections on Tuesday, the Philippine Star reported.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, 64, popularly known as “Bongbong”, has been involved in politics since his return in 1991 from exile following his father’s 1986 overthrow, as provincial governor, congressman and senator.

The Star reported the plan on Twitter, citing its correspondent. An aide to Marcos did not confirm the report but said “something” would later be announced.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

