https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/southwest-airlines-jpmorgan-join-nazi-vaccine-parade/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Southwest Airlines will require all U.S. employees to get vaccinated against the Chinese Virus.

The Dallas-based airline said today that all employees must be vaccinated by Dec. 8 due to the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for federal contractors. Between contracts to transport government employees and members of the military and provide other services, the U.S. government is Southwest’s single largest customer.

“Southwest Airlines is a federal contractor and we have no viable choice but to comply with the U.S. government mandate for employees to be vaccinated, and — like other airlines — we’re taking steps to comply,” Southwest CEO Gary Kelly told employees in a memo.