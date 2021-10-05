http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/yRv2ju2CwzQ/stalking-sinema-the-biden-variations.php

Following remarks on raising the debt ceiling yesterday, President Biden took a few questions from the press (White House transcript here). The stalking of Senator Sinema in the ladies’ room by the thugs of LUCHA received President Biden’s qualified blessing. It seemed to amuse him. On the one hand, the tactics are “not appropriate.” On the other hand, “it happens to everybody” and “it’s part of the process.” It’s nothing to get excited about. You can’t make an omelet without breaking a few eggs, baby.

Blowing my mind, the psychedelic Jen Psaki expanded on Biden’s comments, but contracted the bathroom stalking out of the picture (transcript here, at 17:35). Amazing.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...