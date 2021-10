https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stunning-covid-chart-israel-vs-sweden/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Israel Covid cases spiked as they began rolling out the third booster.

Sweden, where natural immunity is supreme, had very little rise as Delta struck.

More on Sweden’s numbers at this link…

Sweden just lifted their last restrictions yesterday.

👉 number guests at events is no longer limited,

👉 no longer recommended to work from home and

👉 social distancing requirements disappear.