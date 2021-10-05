https://hannity.com/media-room/subway-horror-nyc-woman-arrested-for-shoving-victim-in-front-of-moving-train-in-times-square/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=subway-horror-nyc-woman-arrested-for-shoving-victim-in-front-of-moving-train-in-times-square

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backs anti-cop protesters who stormed NYC subway stations

posted by Hannity Staff – 11.03.19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stamped her socialist seal of approval on the anti-cop demonstrations that occurred in Brooklyn, NY on Friday evening. AOC tweeted support for the protests which included a video of demonstrators jumping over subway turnstiles, yelling insults at police, and chants of “How do you spell racist? N-Y-P-D,” according to Fox News.

Ending mass incarceration means challenging a system that jails the poor to free the rich. Arresting people who can’t afford a $2.75 fare makes no one safer and destabilizes our community. New Yorkers know that, they’re not having it, and they’re standing up for each other. https://t.co/asvidIe5zV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2019

In the video (shown below), protesters can be seen jumping turnstiles without paying the fare, while others are holding signs with slogans like “No cops, no fares.” One straphanger who did choose to pay the fare can be heard being yelled at by a protester.

Other videos and images from the same protest that were not shared by Ocasio-Cortez showed banners that said: “Punch that cop!” “Don’t let these pigs touch us,” and “Hit em!”

Source: FoxNews.com