https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/10/05/opinion-surges-in-breakthrough-cases-continues-to-disprove-mainstream-narrative/

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Boston, MA — “Is Harvard therefore implicitly admitting that vaccine effectiveness has waned to the point of total ineffectiveness?” asks Tyler Durden for Zero Hedge.

Durden was reporting on one of the latest stories of breakthrough cases, this one coming from Harvard Business School.

Harvard is proudly proclaiming that 95 percent of its students and 96 percent of staff have submitted to the COVID-19 shots. Yet, a “substantial outbreak” has led Harvard to tell all first-year and some second-year MBA students to go fully remote for classes.

“In recent days, we’ve seen a steady rise in breakthrough infections among our student population, despite high vaccination rates and frequent testing. Contact tracers which have worked with positive cases highlight that transmission is not occurring in classrooms or other academic settings on campus. Nor is it occurring among masked individuals,” said Mark Cautela, a Harvard spokesman.

This is not a unique situation. The Defender reported that Broadway’s Aladdin cancelled shows because of breakthroughs, Dancing with the Stars has also been affected and state data from across America, including Massachusetts on the east coast to Oregon on the west coach and Indiana and Michigan in the Midwest, is showing a surge in fully vaxxed Americans testing positive, being hospitalized and dying. And, as The Defender reports, the Centers for Disease Control is showing the same nationwide.

Mike Adams, for Natural News, reported the same after reviewing Department of Defense data from “Project Salus” which analyzed Medicare data from 5.6 million Americans over 65.

“The alarming findings show that the vast majority of covid hospitalizations are occurring among fully-vaccinated individuals and that outcomes among the fully vaccinated are growing worse with each passing week,” Adams wrote. “This appears to fit the pattern of so-called Antibody Dependent Enhancement, where the treatment intervention (mRNA vaccines) is worsening health outcomes and leading to excess hospitalizations and deaths.”

Adams added: “These data, presented here, shatter the official Biden/Fauci narrative that falsely claims America is experiencing, ‘a pandemic of the unvaccinated.’ The data show that the pandemic actually appears to be accelerated by COVID-19 vaccines, while unvaccinated individuals are having far better outcomes than the vaccinated.”

The analysis is titled “Effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines against the Delta variant among 5.6M Medicare beneficiaries 65 years and older.” It shows that 60% of hospitalizations through Aug. 7 was among those who took the jab which increased to 71% by Aug. 21.

As Adams notes: “If they are claiming a 71% rate, it may, in reality, be more like 80% or even 90%, but we don’t know for sure because they are hiding all negative health outcomes for the first two weeks after the vaccines are administered (by claiming those people are ‘unvaccinated,’ which is a deliberate deception being used to try to hide the harmful effects of vaccines).”

The same is being seen around the world as Dr. Gérard Delépine, an oncologist and statistician from France, showed.

“Since the beginning of the health crisis, the French government has claimed that early treatment was ineffective. It has imposed major restrictions on our freedoms, in particular on doctors’ prescriptions,” Delépine stated. “It has also promised that vaccination would achieve collective immunity, the end of the crisis and a return to normal life.”

Delépine added: “But the failure for 18 months of this so-called ‘health strategy’ based on false simulations, innumerable lies, promises never kept, as well as the propaganda and fear campaign has become unbearable. In turn, this has been followed by the extortion of consent to be vaccinated, by outright blackmail, while curtailing our freedoms to move and socialize, our right to work and engage in leisure activities.”

This has not stopped the authoritarians from claiming authority to mandate the jab, California becoming the first state to say kids must take the shot to go to school. Keep in mind, mandates are antithetical to real scientific inquiry as they attempt to destroy the control group.

The Supreme Court, including justices on the left and right, has already signaled they will not uphold the Constitution and stop the government force. Justice Sonia Sotomayor decided on Oct. 1 to refuse to take action on behalf of New York teachers who don’t want to be guinea pigs which align with Justice Amy Coney Barrett who also refused to help Indiana University students in August.

Remember, the powers that be have been lying from the start of this, including Anthony Fauci’s lies on gain-of-function research to the American bureaucracies insidious hand in the creation of this scam. Why would anyone believe them when they say the jabs are “safe and effective?”

Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

