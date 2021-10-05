https://thetruereporter.com/ted-cruz-just-got-in-on-the-f-joe-biden-fun-with-a-hilarious-viral-tweet/

We saw this coming

Joe Biden promised to “unite” the country, and guess what… His plan worked. Not in his favor, of course.

People didn’t think that Biden would bring them together. He is filled with hate and his creepy movements didn’t promise a thing.

Biden united everyone with the “F Joe Biden” chant. That’s the only thing he did to unite people. Hate united everyone. It became a national thing and people like it a lot.

Football games, concerts, protesters, mall shoppers… They all chant.

We noticed one of the chants at the NASCAR race in Talladega.

An NBC sports reporter talked to Brandon Brown and the crowd went off. The reporter tried really hard to cover for Biden, but people were really loud. At one point she even said that the crowd was chanting “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Ted Cruz got a piece of the cake, too. He decided to mock the lousy effort to cover for Biden.

He shared a hilarious meme, and the caption read, “I’d like to solve the puzzle.“

I'd like to solve the puzzle….#LetsGoBrandon pic.twitter.com/Epl3TFEnob

— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 4, 2021

Check out this photo. I bet this meme gave people a really good laugh. It’s viral!

Cruz has a nice sense of humor, but Biden won’t like any of it.

Source: Wayne Dupree

