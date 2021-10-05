https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/texas-officials-bracing-may-largest-group-illegal-migrants-ever-swarm-border/

Texas state officials are preparing for a group of 60,000 Haitian migrants attempting to enter the US illegally.

The group, if it remains this large, could potentially be the largest to ever attempt to cross the southern border.

According to a report from the Washington Examiner, “the number of Haitian migrants headed to the U.S. could be four times the size of the group that made it across in Del Rio last month, leading to chaos as 15,000 people camped out under an international bridge waiting to be taken into federal custody.”

State and local enforcement are not allowed to arrest illegal aliens for immigration crimes, but they can arrest them for trespassing. Governor Greg Abott has said that he has readied the Texas National Guard to do just that.

TRENDING: Double Vaccinated Emmy Winner Dies of Covid-19 Two Weeks After Attending Award Ceremony with Unmasked Celebrities

Texas National Guard is gearing up at the border for increased caravans attempting to cross the border caused by Biden’s open border policy. They are working with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety to seal surge locations at the border & arrest trespassers. ⁦@TexasGuard⁩ pic.twitter.com/VAKGoHak0G — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 2, 2021

“Texas National Guard is gearing up at the border for increased caravans attempting to cross the border caused by Biden’s open border policy,” Governor Abbott tweeted. “They are working with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety to seal surge locations at the border & arrest trespassers.”

The Examiner report continued on to say that “another 60,000 Haitians are headed to the U.S. beyond the 20,000 who made it to Del Rio last month. Another 30,000 Haitian migrants are in Colombia attempting to cross the border into Panama.”

Many of the Haitians have lived safely in South America for years, meaning that they do not require the asylum some have attempted to claim.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

