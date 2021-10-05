http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/dbwHaBfZIbY/the-geek-in-pictures-inflation-deflation-edition.php

There seems to be an inverse correlation between rising inflation and the steady deflation of President Biden’s approval ratings. Who would have predicted it?

• Let’s start with commodities:

Wonder if there might be a relationship between these trendlines:

Biden’s approval ratings:

Notice the big slippage among independents:

These trends might have something to do with Biden trends, too; retails prices aren’t the only thing showing inflation:

Even the New York Times has noticed:

And what happened to Biden’s promise to stop the virus:

Just as Biden was hoping:

This is what happens when you shut down Indian Point nuclear, and lie about being able to replace it with “renewables”:

• A winter of discontent coming to the UK:

• This chart is the story of one of the most significant government regulatory failures of the last generation:

And finally. . .

