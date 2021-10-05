https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/10/05/the-morning-briefing-sadly-the-great-facebook-outage-of-2021-was-only-temporary-n1521650

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. That fedora isn’t having the effect that you think it is.

One never knows what surprises will be encountered when a new week kicks off. Will it be good news or will it be bad? Will it be a boring Monday that never seems to end? Maybe we’ll get lucky and the Sweet Meteor of Death will finally deliver us from this madness.

A guy can dream.

By the time I rolled around to the news yesterday, all the good stuff had been happening for a while already. I’m on an odd schedule. People in the eastern time zone are usually halfway through an afternoon of hating their lives by the time I get to my desk.

The “good stuff” that I mentioned was the fact that social media Death Star Facebook was having a rough go of it to begin the first full week of October this year.

Paula kept us up to date on the story all day:

As of publishing time, Facebook has been down for several hours, along with WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Oculus VR. But that’s just the beginning. The social media behemoth’s stock prices also crashed on Monday, making the company’s already bad day even worse. The plummet in stock prices came as a Facebook executive was on CNBC defending the company against claims by a whistleblower that the company prioritized profit over the safety of young Facebook users. Oh, and speaking of that Facebook whistleblower—who leaked a bunch of documents to the Wall Street Journal a while back—she unmasked herself on “60 Minutes” last night.

THERE WAS MUCH REJOICING THROUGHOUT THE LAND.

Just not on Facebook.

It’s no secret that we in conservative media have a rather fraught relationship with the social media giant. Our fortunes are still somewhat tied to the behemoth but, as I explained last week, we’re working on ways to combat that. It’s pretty safe to say that I didn’t experience any heartbreak over the tough Monday Zuck and Co. were having.

The timing of the outage coming the morning after the whistleblower’s big coming-out party prompted some conspiratorial speculation:

Strange that hours after a whistleblower calls out Facebook saying they engaged in a “betrayal of democracy” that Facebook and other companies it owns are totally down. I’m sure it’s a coincidence. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 4, 2021

A year or two ago I might have written it off to coincidence. After last year’s election and eight months of Bidenfest I now have a closet that is full of tinfoil hats. Coincidence is a unicorn that no longer exists.

Alas, all good things must come to an end, and so it was with Facebook’s curious downtime. The beast began reawakening later on Monday so it could get back to fact-free fact-checking, thought policing, and giving liberals a platform to post their mental breakdowns in real-time, complete with memes.

All is right with this very wrong world again.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Cat burglar in training pic.twitter.com/TUXQHcj0cf — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) October 1, 2021

PJ Media

VodkaPundit: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Can’t Even Use a Public Restroom in Peace Without Unhinged Leftists Harassing Her

A Dog Whistle? Biden Calls Disgusting Harassment of Sinema and Manchin ‘Part of the Process’

So Much for Feminist Allies: CNN Analyst Applauds Leftists Who Harassed Sinema

The Digital Revolution Eats Its Children

More Good News: SNL Tanking in the Ratings

Before Marines Left Kabul, U.S. Commanders Made Them Remove Anti-Taliban and Anti-ISIS Graffiti

It’s that time of day for the broken clock to be right! Sarah Silverman Goes Off the Reservation on Iron Dome

Here’s California’s Latest Attack on Poor and Middle-Class Residents—in the Name of ‘Equity,’ of Course

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: It’s Official: Andrew Yang Leaves the Democrats, Calls It ‘The Right Thing to Do’

Governor Ron DeSantis’s Wife Diagnosed with Breast Cancer

Hmmm…Muhammad Cartoonist Lars Vilks Killed in Suspicious Auto Accident

Masked up and gunned down. Murder Pandemic: Fourth Straight Month With More Homicides than COVID Deaths in Washington, D.C.

The CDC Wants to Ruin Your Holidays (Again)

HORRENDOUS: U.S. General Allegedly Abandoned Allies in Afghanistan for Souvenirs

Pennsylvania Democrat Wants ‘Inseminators’ to Undergo Mandatory Vasectomies

Zito: The Unbreakable Will of This Pennsylvania Town

Prager: And Jews Will Still Vote Democrat

Townhall Mothership

Larry O: Blame Jeff Flake’s Cowardice for the Kyrsten Sinema Bathroom Stalkers

Taiwan Prepares for War as Biden Weakness Provides Little Deterrence Against Chinese Aggression

As the Left Declares War on Sinema, Her People Say She Has a Nuclear Option of Her Own

Want to Guess Why a Minnesota School Nuked Its Grading System This Year?

Massive March Chants ‘F Joe Biden’ After NYC Suspends Thousands of Unvaccinated School Employees

Bubba Wallace Wins NASCAR Cup Race at Talladega

WaPo Tries (and Fails) to Memory Hole Stylebook Update on ‘Pregnant Individuals’

Will States Get Stingy On Concealed Carry After Ruling?

Cam&Co. PA Town Refuses To Turn Gun Giveaway Into Controversy

Why The Supreme Court SHOULDN’T Care About Public Opinion

Remote Arizona crossing is the newest hot spot for Haitian migrants

Well? CNBC anchor to Fauci: Are you sure breakthrough infections are as rare as you guys keep claiming?

Guess what else showed up in the reconciliation bill for illegal aliens

Self-own in progress: Randi Weingarten’s tweet has many saying ‘hooray for school choice!’

‘Did the Taliban write this?’ AP’s report about what’s happening in Kabul sparks a whole lotta eye rolls

Peter Doocy makes Jen Psaki squirm with questions about Joe Biden’s garbage take on Kyrsten Sinema getting harassed

VIP

Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction: Biden’s America Makes My Vices Seem Healthy

VodkaPundit, Part Trois: Employee Exodus, Toxic Culture: Blue Origin Space Troubles Leaked in Insider Docs

Don’t Be Distracted by the Facebook ‘Whistleblower’

Move Over, Blackface… Here Comes ‘Jewface’

Is Wall Street Quietly Dumping CRT Training Amid Backlash?

Can We Stop Pretending Joe Biden Ever Cared About Unity and Compromise?

GOLD The One Question That Will Inevitably Come Up When Discussing a National Collapse

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Alan Kalter Dies: David Letterman’s Longtime Announcer Was 78

Understanding how we sense touch, temperature earns a Nobel

Is This an Erupting Volcano or the Eye of Sauron?

Oreo Cakesters Are Making a Comeback

Bee Me

Hackers Warn That If Demands Aren’t Met They Will Reactivate Facebook https://t.co/je7FwArw3T — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 4, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

EVERYONE LOVES DOLLY PARTON

Sometimes it’s fun to spend a couple of days practicing not leaving any forensic evidence around.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

