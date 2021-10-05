https://cnsnews.com/index.php/article/national/melanie-arter/view-co-hosts-whoopi-goldberg-joy-behar-agree-protesters-harassing

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) walks through the Senate at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on September 30, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar agreed with protesters following Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) into the bathroom and harassing her.

During Tuesday’s opening segment, Goldberg said, “When it is something someone wants, they find the money. They find the money, and this is not — You know, and if it doesn’t get done now, it’s not going to get done. It’s not going to happen. New roads — all of this stuff, it’s not going to get fixed.

“So it’s very simple to me, yeah, I’m going to follow you wherever you are if you are not responding to me as someone who elected you. I’m trying to keep you in office, because I tell you when I start voting and you have been null and void and nowhere to be found, you’re out because you’re not taking care of business. When you tell me Arizona says, listen. We want this,” she said.

“This is your job. Your job is not to play with Manchin. Your job is to take care of what we need in Arizona, and what we need in wherever you are. That’s your job. That’s why we put you in, because we thought you could do it better, and here you are just blocking stuff,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg incorrectly called President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill “Build Back America Better.”

She laughed when saying that the president was “facing criticism for downplaying these confrontations.”

“But I mean, do American people — the American people deserve answers from this? I mean, they have been very vague on why they’re standing in the way,” she said.

Co-host Joy Behar said that Sinema has been “M.I.A. all over the place,” and she justified the protesters’ actions.

“She’s not around. They call her to have a meeting. They try to get her on the phone. She doesn’t — she’s, you know, she’s, like, a missing person, so this is the only alternative they have is, you know.”

Former Communications Director for the Trump administration Alyssa Farrah, who was the guest co-host, pointed out that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other members of the so-called “Squad” were the ones who refused to vote for the infrastructure package unless reconciliation was approved as well.

“But I have to ask why are we demonizing moderates? So Republicans and Democrats in the Senate came up with an infrastructure package that I think most Americans can get on board with. it’s A.O.C. and the Squad in the House that are demanding we have this $3.5 trillion package that goes along with it. I don’t blame Sinema and Manchin. I blame the House Democrats,” Farrah said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin tried to correct Farrah, saying, “That’s not true. Actually. What happened is Sinema and Manchin wanted two bills passed, right? They decided that they wanted to break up bills so they could get bipartisan support for two bills and that they were going to vote for both bills. They reneged on that, and they only decided to vote on the smaller bills to get what they wanted, so the Progressives then say, no, no, no. You actually said that you were going to vote for both.

“So the Progressives are the ones that are supporting Biden’s agenda, and by the way, Biden’s agenda is supported by the majority of Americans – 66% of Americans, 61% independents. 39% of Republicans, and also 65% of Arizona likely voters support the plan. So who is Senator Sinema representing?” Hostin said.

FARRAH: But this is the infrastructure plan. You’ve got to separate that from this $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. HOSTIN: Which is an infrastructure bill. FARRAH: But that’s separate from the $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill – roads, bridges, cybersecurity. That’s important. Most of us agree on that. Things that transformational, I would agree we need Republican support and Democrat support. I don’t think we should be doing transformational legislation without any buy-in from the other side.

Behar read off a list of priorities that the reconciliation bill would fund.

Co-host Sara Haines said that it all comes down to cost.

“But doesn’t this all come down to the cost of it? And the reason I say that is I think the spirit of it, even the moderate Democrats agree with. It’s the price of the actual — I’m not defending Sinema or Manchin, but I think they’re arguing over the price. Sinema to me, I don’t know what she stands for though,” Haines said.

She said that she doesn’t agree with the way the protesters confronted Sinema in the bathroom.

“I would arguably say I don’t think the way this was handled, following someone into a bathroom is ever a good idea. In this day and age where we live in a very big gun country, this is something that we’re talking about over 300 million guns across this country. When you confront people, it may not end well. It’s not going to affectuate change most likely when you’re harassing people,” she said.

Behar admitted that she has harassed former House Speaker John Boehner in a restaurant.

BEHAR: I’ve done it myself. HAINES: I’m sure that ended well, Joy. BEHAR: It did. It did. I confronted John Boehner in a restaurant in the Hamptons one time. FARRAH: I thought you were saying restroom. BEHAR: No. He was finishing dinner. He was walking towards me, and I said– GOLDBERG: And there are pictures. BEHAR: ‘Stop obstructing Obama,’ and he said, ‘I am Obama’s best friend.’ I went, yeah, right. I mean, that was the whole thing.

