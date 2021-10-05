https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/05/too-soon-president-biden-warns-the-press-pool-to-be-careful-because-hes-learning-how-to-fly-drones/

When President Joe Biden visited Michigan back in May, he test-drove an electric Ford F-150. Asked by a reporter if he could ask a foreign policy question before Biden hit the gas, Biden told him, “No you can’t, not unless you get in front of the car before I step on it. I’m only teasing.”

Biden was back in Michigan Tuesday, and he seemed to have the same energy, telling the press corps to be careful because he was learning to fly drones, according to the AP’s Jonathan Lemire.

Still …

Even in context, it was a very Joe Biden thing to say.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...