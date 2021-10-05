https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/05/too-soon-president-biden-warns-the-press-pool-to-be-careful-because-hes-learning-how-to-fly-drones/

When President Joe Biden visited Michigan back in May, he test-drove an electric Ford F-150. Asked by a reporter if he could ask a foreign policy question before Biden hit the gas, Biden told him, “No you can’t, not unless you get in front of the car before I step on it. I’m only teasing.”

Biden was back in Michigan Tuesday, and he seemed to have the same energy, telling the press corps to be careful because he was learning to fly drones, according to the AP’s Jonathan Lemire.

Biden to press pool: “I am learning how to fly drones, guys, so be careful” pic.twitter.com/I0AL49WiOV — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 5, 2021

Context would be a super cool thing to add here considering you had plenty of room to do so! He’s literally being shown a demo how to use these small drones for commercial use in this warehouse he is in. Way to get rage clicks though! — ~ esperanza ~ (@TeachEsp) October 5, 2021

Still …

Biden killed innocent people, including children, with a drone strike less than a month ago. https://t.co/p07B2p4xFp — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) October 5, 2021

He flew one right into an innocent family. — Mike Duffy WP Law (@MikeDuffyWPLaw) October 5, 2021

“Why should some airman have all fun wasting civilians, I want some of the action,” he elaborated. — .144 (@ZyFEwkaKyPIVUtG) October 5, 2021

Hope there are no kids or aid workers near by. — Bryant Cullen (@BryantCullen2) October 5, 2021

Not great timing considering the deadly drone strike in Afghanistan. He has a penchant for foot-in-mouth — Crash Saintly (@CrashSaintly) October 5, 2021

Given recent events, this is a rather cruel quip. — Sugimura (@ElTornadoDeAmor) October 5, 2021

So he’s already forgotten about the 7 young children he killed in a botched drone attack?? — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) October 5, 2021

7 Afghan kids unavailable for comment — Archer (@Archer74885050) October 5, 2021

What a horrible thing to say. — wut (@wutnow_wut) October 5, 2021

The drone strike that killed civilians and a bunch of kids is still fresh so yeah, this “joke” is in extremely poor taste from someone who was marketed as empathetic. — Scarlett 🍸 (@fledtothesouth) October 5, 2021

See. It’s funny cause he droned and killed some kids a couple weeks ago, right after he stranded Americans in a country he let terrorists take over. Comedy. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) October 5, 2021

There is no context that would resolve the absolute moronic statement from a man who just drone struck an innocent family w/7 children. It’s called reading the room (or in this case, knowing who’s watching and using decorum) — I WILL NOT COMPLY! (@iamdansgal) October 5, 2021

Biden just killed 7 kids in a botched drone attack in Afghanistan so not sure how this is funny. — Wags (@40runner1) October 5, 2021

What a thing to say after murdering citizens including young children with a drone so as to not look weak. — Brian Neuls (@brianneuls) October 5, 2021

All the Dem bots be like ‘Put it in context!’. Context is in the lack of humanity with a sentence like that. — Brian Neuls (@brianneuls) October 5, 2021

Hide your kids… — The Truth (@AmericanFirst82) October 5, 2021

Even in context, it was a very Joe Biden thing to say.

