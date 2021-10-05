https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/toughest-sheriff-america-joe-arpaio-announces-run-mayor-fountain-hills-arizona/

Sheriff Joe Arpaio has officially announced his plans to run for Mayor of Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Joe Arpaio is a U.S. Army Veteran, and from 1992 to 2016, Arpaio served as the secure border, Law and Order Maricopa County Sheriff.

The former sheriff was pardoned by President Donald Trump in August 2017 after Obama committed the entire might of the US government to destroy him.

He was too strong on border security for the globalist regime.

The Gateway Pundit reported that George Soros backed Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone with $2 Million to remove then-Sheriff Arpaio from office.

The Biden regime is afraid of Patriots like Sheriff Joe in power.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Sheriff Joe was considering a run for Mayor in September.

This morning Joe Arpaio announced his candidacy for Mayor of Fountain Hills, Arizona.

He has already received MAGA Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers’ endorsement.

Sheriff Joe is the secure border mayor that Fountain Hills needs to remain a peaceful, quiet town, and to help Arizona fight against smuggling at the border.

Now, more than ever, strong mayors are needed to defend the Constitution from tyranny on the local level.

