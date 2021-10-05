https://politicrossing.com/anthony-fauci-prophet-priest-and-king/

What you’re seeing is Washington’s new religion — Fauci-ism.

So it shouldn’t surprise you that this year, once again, our moral leaders are asking Dr. Fauci the same question: Christmas is coming. Can we celebrate it?

Before we go through the annual hassle of booking plane tickets, renting cars and buying presents for our loved ones and preparing to celebrate the central holiday of the country’s biggest religion, please let us know, Dr. Fauci. Is it on or off? Have we been naughty or nice?

Tell us.

Highlights of this episode include:

“Do not travel for Christmas, Anthony Fauci said. Do not congregate together to celebrate it. Sacred Christian observance cancelled until further notice from Doctor Anthony S. Fauci MD.”

“The people in charge loved it. They never cared much for Christmas anyway, all that religious talk and unsupervised family time — it faintly seemed like a threat. Anthony Fauci, by contrast, was no threat at all to the people in charge. He worked for them. His job was to do their bidding, to confirm their biases and to never ever challenge their sense of their own moral superiority.”

“We’re doing all of this, keep in mind, for a virus with a median age of death that is higher than life expectancy in the United States and also in the United Kingdom. Let that sink in. In the state of Ohio, for example, the life expectancy is 73, the median age of death from covid is 79.”

“Tony Fauci didn’t misspeak. You’re an idiot for misunderstanding what he said. This is a strategy Tony Fauci has employed before.”

“In a telephone interview, Fauci acknowledged that he had slowly but deliberately been moving the goal posts. He is doing so, he said, partly based on new science, but partly on his gut feeling that the country is finally ready to hear what he really thinks.”

“So yes, he was lying, but only because you can’t handle the truth, and the media agreed with that completely.”

“Fauci isn’t just the high priest of Fauci-ism. He’s also a true believer himself.”

Watch the video below and tell us what you think in the comments.

We’d love to hear your thoughts about this article. Please take a minute to share them in the comment section by clicking here. Or carry the conversation over on your favorite social network by clicking one of the share buttons below.



















Join the conversation!

We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, profanity, vulgarity, doxing, or discourteous behavior. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain fruitful conversation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

