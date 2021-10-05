https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/un-human-rights-council-cuts-watchdog-alleging-anti-semitism-relief-agency?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The United Nations Human Rights Council recently cut off testimony from the executive director of a watchdog group when he alleged anti-Semitic comments made by teachers for a U.N. relief agency.

The council cut off U.N. Watch director Hillel Neuer as he was testifying Friday about his watchdog report alleging anti-Semitic social media posts from teachers hired by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

The agency’s stated mission is to provide humanitarian and relief efforts to Palestinian refugees.

Neuer’s report alleged a teacher in the Gaza Strip had shared a video of Adolf Hitler “to enrich and enlighten your thoughts and minds.”

Another teacher shared anti-Semitic conspiracy theories that blamed the Jewish people for the coronavirus pandemic and claimed they want to control the world and destroy Islam.

Council President Nazhat Shameem Khan said Neuer was cut off because he made “derogatory, insulting, and inflammatory remarks” that amounted to “personal attacks” and were “not acceptable,” the Free Beacon also reports.

The Biden administration rejoined the council in February after the Trump administration boycotted it in 2018 over what it considered its anti-Israel agenda and failure to take strong action against human rights abusers such countries as China, Cuba and Russia.

