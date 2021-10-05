https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2021/10/05/undercover-video-pfizer-scientists-say-natural-immunity-is-superior-and-big-pharma-is-suppressing-info-for-money-n1521768

James O’Keefe and Project Veritas has struck again and this time, it looks like undercover honey pots took some Pfizer nerds out for dinner and got them talking about stuff The Man doesn’t want you to know—specifically, that natural immunity is better than the COVID vaccine. Duh. We all know this. But the Ministry of Truth is trying to bury knowledge we’ve all had since birth and pretend that none of our grandparents knew how to treat a respiratory virus.

Project Veritas’s new undercover video exposes Pfizer scientists admitting what we all already know. Get ready for this one. It’s illuminating. (I can’t be the only one who feels a little bad for these lab geeks who think they’re out on a date with a pretty girl. They’re never going to trust women again. And I hope they don’t get fired. They seem like decent dudes.)

Nick Karl, a biochemist at Pfizer, said, “When somebody is naturally immune— like they got COVID— they probably have…more antibodies against the virus because what the vaccine is…that protein is just on the outside.” He continued explaining, “It’s just one antibody against one specific part of the virus. When you actually get the virus you’ll start producing antibodies against multiple pieces of virus, not only the outside portion but the inside portion, the actual virus so your antibodies are probably better at that point than the vaccination.”

Two other scientists had the same things to say. “You’re protected most likely for longer since it’s a natural response,” said Chris Croce, senior associate scientist at Pfizer.

Scientist Raul Khandke concurred, saying, “We’re like bred and taught to be like [the] vaccine is safer than actually getting COVID…you cannot like talk about this, it’s not in public. If you have antibodies built up, you should be able to prove that you have those built up.”

Croce added, “I feel like I work for an evil corporation…basically our organization is run on COVID money now.” Croce then talked about how paranoid Pfizer is about this information getting out there. “There’s eyes and ears everywhere. You don’t talk about anything that could possibly implicate you or Big Pharma. Even when you shut the door to the office, it’s like, ‘who’s listening?’”

At one point the undercover journalist tells Croce that she has had her antibodies checked recently and she has “monster immunity.” Croce tells her his brother has the same result from natural infection. She asks him if she should get vaccinated. “Wait,” he advises. She then asks if her immunity is as good as the vaccine and Croce replies, “probably better.”

Croce then dropped this bomb: “So right now we are seeing an increase in the Delta variant. Not because of the variant but because of immune—basically [the vaccinated] antibodies are waning—they’re still protected but not at that 95 percent efficacy. It’s more like 70 percent.”

“So you’re probably protected for longer,” he tells the journalist because she had recovered from COVID.

Between bites of food, Karl tells the journalist that the restrictions are meant to frustrate the unvaccinated into getting the jab, whether they want it or not. “If you are restricting people who are unvaccinated from doing anything and vaccinated people are allowed to do anything they want, eventually they’re just gonna be like [expletive] let me just get vaccinated.”

Croce admitted that monoclonal antibody treatments have been pushed to the side because of money. “You have multiple companies that were given a crap ton of money to produce vaccines and they’re pushing them….it’s disgusting.”

Croce seems like a genuinely nice guy and it’s pretty certain after this he’s going to be unemployed. “I’m there to help people not to make millions and millions of dollars and that’s the moral dilemma.”

Then the journalist brings up the reported myocarditis that has been popping up among some young people who get the jab and Croce admits it’s a concern and Pfizer is looking into it. “We just sent like 3,000 patients’ samples to get tested for like elevated troponin levels to see if it’s vaccine based.” He says this is all external testing and he hopes for a good outcome. If not, Croce continued, “in my opinion, that might pull something from the market.”

Watch the full video below.

BREAKING: @Pfizer Scientists: ‘Your [COVID] Antibodies are Probably Better than the [Pfizer] Vaccination’ ‘We’re Like Bred And Taught to be Like “Vaccine is Safer Than Actually Getting Covid”’ “Our Organization is Run on Covid Money”#ExposePfizer pic.twitter.com/ykjNg9yz4n — CriticalThinker (@pblu22) October 5, 2021

