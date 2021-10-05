https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/05/unhinged-bully-terry-mcauliffe-shames-and-scolds-his-supporters-for-not-giving-him-more-money-in-latest-campaign-email-screenshot/

Terry McAuliffe is doing so badly in Virginia right now that he’s taken to shaming and lecturing the supporters he does have (for now) for not giving him enough money.

Seriously. The guy is worth tens of millions of dollars and he’s scolding his followers for not footing the bill for his campaign.

What a nob.

Did his people really think this would work?

This is a tactic I haven’t seen before. pic.twitter.com/gTyBJegUYC — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) October 5, 2021

Terry going after his own supporters. Alrighty then.

His last email flopped.

Is anyone even reading them? (!!!)

Or, and hear us out, maybe people are pissed off about his comments around parents having no say in their kids’ education.

Even Democrats.

Terry McAuliffe is a “grasssroots campaign”? — Ben (@hayesy316) October 5, 2021

If you call the DNC machine grassroots, sure.

So his last email flopped… — EricDitri (@EricDitri) October 5, 2021

We can only hope his campaign flops too.

This follows an earlier set of McAuliffe fundraising emails that blamed campaign staffers BY NAME for missing their targets, making mathematical errors, or setting ad campaigns incorrectly, “mistakes” that could only be rectified with your contribution. — Jared Walczak (@JaredWalczak) October 5, 2021

BLAMED THEM BY NAME.

Does Virginia really want this guy in charge of their state? He’s a bully.

They sure make a lot of “mistakes” pic.twitter.com/acBmoY137Q — Jared Walczak (@JaredWalczak) October 5, 2021

Wow.

“Look, Ramesh, I’ve had a few beers..” — Jasper Parks (@JasperParks007) October 5, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

You can tell Terry I read the first paragraph of that email, if it makes him feel better ☺️ — Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) October 5, 2021

How annoying. Can you reply “No”? — Panda Woman (@Panda85Myers) October 5, 2021

They don’t call him Terrible Terry McAwful for nothin’.

***

