An aerial view of Huntington Beach at low tide reveals oil on the beach while cleanup crews continue to remove oil in the sand caused by a major spill. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A huge slick of oil stalked the coast Tuesday as officials frantically tried to protect ecologically sensitive shorelines and investigators probed whether a ship’s anchor caused a pipe breach that sent tens of thousands of gallons of crude into the waters off Orange County.

The oil continued to move south after fouling beaches and wetlands in Huntington Beach on Sunday. While much of it remained off the coast, some did wash up in Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and Dana Point, prompting officials to close the harbor and Baby Beach. State parks officials closed Bolsa Chica State Beach on Tuesday after officials observed oil in that area, which is slightly north of the city beaches.

The spill was initially estimated at about 126,000 gallons of crude, but late Monday, state and federal officials said that number could be closer to 144,000 gallons.

A map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projecting the movements of the oil spill, reviewed by The Times, indicated the greatest threat to the shore remains in the area between Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach.

Officials involved in the spill response believed that as of Saturday evening, the oil had reached San Diego County, according to materials obtained by The Times. Coast Guard officials are flying over the spill three to four times a day to map the oil’s direction and compare it with tides, currents and winds to project the potential impact to beaches to the south.

“It really is dependent on the prevailing weather conditions, but the oil continues to move in a southerly direction,” said Capt. Rebecca Ore, commander of the USCG Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach.

Ore said the oil was detected as far south as Dana Point on Monday afternoon, but it was not a large mass.

“I would characterize it as isolated ribbons of oil, or patches of oil. It’s constantly changing,” Ore said. “It’s not one large slick of oil covering this large area of miles.”

The Orange County Board of Supervisors enacted a declaration of emergency response during its meeting Tuesday, which allows the county to seek reimbursement for cleanup and other efforts from the entity responsible for the leak. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency late Monday to help with cleanup efforts in Orange County.

Huntington Beach has been the hardest hit, with oil fouling some marshes and wetlands. Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said she took a flight over the affected area and it didn’t appear the oil was encroaching as much as previously feared into the Huntington Beach area, but it could move as far south as the Mexican border.

“We do need more resources,” Foley said Tuesday. “It looks like they have one boat doing skimming off of Laguna Beach, kind of heading toward Dana Point. However, there are threads of oil that are just sitting out there, so more resources — more skimmers — are needed. We must be all hands on deck.”

Surveys also found the spill hasn’t penetrated the Bolsa Chica wetlands. However, a significant amount of oil has seeped into Talbert Marsh, a 25-acre ecological reserve across from Huntington State Beach that is home to dozens of species of birds. County officials have set up berms to keep out additional oil.

“It’s just devastating how much oil is just settling in there,” Foley said. “That marsh was actually something that was repaired after the last oil spill, and so we’re back to ground zero for that.”

On Tuesday morning, a large yellow bulldozer pushed sand toward the mouth of the Huntington Beach Channel, creating a barrier that officials hoped would slow the oil that was floating up to the nearby wetlands. Farther up, in the underpass, cleaning crews on two boats began to replace booms that had absorbed some of the oil. Two men picked up the blackened barriers and placed them in a large translucent bag.

Sumio Uchida, 67, rode his longboard down to the beach to survey the spill’s aftermath.

“This is sad,” the longtime Huntington Beach resident said. “This is why offshore oil drilling needs to stop.”

Fourteen boats are working in the waters along the coast to recover oil before it washes ashore, according to the Coast Guard. The cleanup efforts were halted for several hours overnight because lightning from a storm made it too dangerous for crews to be on the water, officials said.

More than 4,100 gallons of oil had been removed from the water as of Monday afternoon. Officials deployed 8,700 feet of oil-containment barriers, called booms, to protect the coast, according to the Coast Guard.

On Tuesday morning, antipollution vessels were seen again off the coast of Huntington Beach, south Laguna Beach and Dana Point. Officials in Laguna Beach hoped the skimmers would prevent more oil from coming ashore.

“People call it the California Riviera. It’s just so beautiful,” Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf said. “And people who live here, they’ll go and pick up trash on the beach. They’re very protective. They treat it like their own beach.”

The Coast Guard is investigating whether a large commercial ship set anchor in the wrong location, damaging an oil pipeline and causing the massive Orange County oil spill, an official familiar with the investigation told The Times on Monday. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

The anchor dragged the pipeline as much as 150 feet, the official said. Vessels are given anchor points in order to avoid pipelines. Coast Guard investigators are examining whether the ship’s captain was aware of the dragging.

Earlier Monday, Martyn Willsher, president and chief executive of the pipeline operator’s parent company, said that a ship’s anchor striking the pipeline was “one of the distinct possibilities” for the spill.

“We have examined more than 8,000 feet of pipe, and we have isolated one specific area of significant interest,” Willsher told reporters. “There’s more information to come, but I think we’re moving very closely to the source and the cause of this incident.”

The spill, first reported Saturday morning, originated from a pipeline running from the Port of Long Beach to an offshore oil platform known as Elly. The oil will likely continue to encroach on Orange County beaches and environmentally sensitive habitats for days, officials said.

Michelle Anderson, the county’s director of emergency management, compared the spill to the 2015 Refugio oil spill in Santa Barbara, which she said took about four months to clean up.

“This is definitely not going to be a short-term incident,” she said.

Eight oiled birds — including a brown pelican, a ruddy duck, an American coot, an eared grebe, a sanderling and a Western grebe — have been recovered in the wake of the spill.

Greg Viviani, a Laguna Beach native, was walking his dog on Aliso Beach on Monday morning when he noticed splashing in the water. He thought it was a fish or dolphin but soon realized it was a bird. Aware of the oil spill, Viviani ran down to the shoreline, where he saw the bird getting tossed in the shore break and pummeled by waves.

“This bird’s going to drown,” Viviani recalled thinking. “There was oil all over the thing. It totally looked like it was struggling.”

After it got pushed up on the wet sand, Viviani ran over and corralled it to prevent the bird from being pulled back into the ocean. He draped his black T-shirt over it and gently picked it up, to keep it calm as passersby got closer.

“People are like, ‘Don’t approach the animals, you’re going to hurt yourself or the animal.’ But I wasn’t going to let the thing just drown,” the 37-year-old said. “I wasn’t thinking of that. I was thinking that I’m a human and this is an injured animal and I’m going to try and help it out.”

Viviani described the bird’s legs as being stuck to its own feathers. He thought the bird was a cormorant because it was so dark and slick-looking. But he later learned it was a Western grebe. He called officials to report the bird and waited about an hour and a half for them to respond and transport the bird to a triage center. He later learned the bird was expected to recover.

“This has never happened in my lifetime in Laguna Beach, where I had to rescue wildlife from an oil spill,” he said.

