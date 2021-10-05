https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/video-leftist-preschool-teacher-indoctrinates-children-with-a-mask-themed-nursery-rhyme

A Tok Tok video of what appears to be a preschool teacher teaching her class a nursery rhyme about masks went viral over the weekend.

In this clip, Steven Crowder and the crew watched the video of a teacher, who sounded a lot like Fran Drescher, teaching her class a COVID-19 version of The Farmer in the Dell nursery rhyme.

I wear a mask to school ,

Hi-ho, the derry-o,

I wear a mask to school. It keeps my friends safe,

Hi-ho, the derry-o,

It keeps my friends safe.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released three studies that found school districts without mask requirements were more likely to have coronavirus outbreaks. As a result, the CDC recommends that masks should be mandatory for all students age 2 or older, as well as staff, teachers, and visitors in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC made additional recommendations for universal indoor masking that requires schools to “maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms to reduce transmission risk.”

In the viral video, the children wore masks but were not social distancing. But that is not the only cause for concern. Crowder noted that “it is illegal to film children in the United States without their parent’s consent.”

Watch the clip to hear more from Crowder. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.







