FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

October 5, 2021

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as technology shares recovered from a sharp selloff, while economy-sensitive cyclical stocks were in favor ahead of closely watched monthly payrolls data later in the week.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 57.38 points, or 0.40%, to 14,312.86 at the opening bell, while the S&P 500 opened higher by 9.41 points, or 0.22%, at 4,309.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.33 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34,035.25.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

