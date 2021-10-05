https://noqreport.com/2021/10/05/watch-cnn-grills-democrat-candidate-matthew-dowd-over-why-he-deleted-thousands-of-tweets/

He deleted around 175,000 tweets a few months before his campaign announcement. This isn’t hard to figure out. pic.twitter.com/3h7NUOSry5

Matthew Dowd said he “just decided” earlier in the summer to delete his old tweets and said it’s a “conspiracy theory” to suggest otherwise.

AWXII – Day 3 CNN host Brianna Keilar grilled Texas Lt. Governor candidate Matthew Dowd (D), a former Republican strategist running as a Democrat, during an interview on Monday over why he deleted hundreds of thousands of tweets right before announcing that he was running for office.

Dowd claimed that it was a “conspiracy theory” conjured up by Fox News before almost immediately admitting that he deleted up to 270,000 “old tweets.”

“But why?” Keilar asked.

“Cleaning up my files long before I even thought about running in this race,” he claimed. “But again, it’s a typical Fox thing to turn to some conspiracy, thinking it has more meaning than it actually does.”

“Why did you do it, then?” Keilar asked.

“I just said, Brianna, I did it because I just wanted to clean up all of my files and get rid of all of the stuff that had accumulated over time,” he claimed. “There’s no reason.”“I understand that, but this isn’t like emptying your e-mail inbox, to be clear, getting rid of all your old e-mails,” she continued.Keilar again pressed Dowd, asking, why he deleted the tweets knowing that doing so would “illicit scrutiny.”“So, what I think is happening, Brianna, and […]